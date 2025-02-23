Cooley (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Despite being considered a game-time decision, Cooley appears poised to return from a seven-game absence versus Vancouver on Sunday. He has amassed 15 goals, 43 points, 110 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and 36 hits in 50 appearances this season. Cooley will be in the mix for a top-six role and a spot on the first power-play unit, while Liam O'Brien could be a healthy scratch against the Canucks.