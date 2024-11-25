Cooley scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and logged three hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Cooley opened the scoring late in the first period and helped out on a Jack McBain tally in the third, but the Maple Leafs scored three times between Utah's two goals. This was Cooley's second multi-point effort in a row and his fifth such game this season. The 20-year-old center is up to four goals, 16 points (three on the power play), 44 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-4 rating over 21 appearances while filling a second-line role in his second NHL campaign.