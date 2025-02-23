Cooley (lower body) will be a game-time decision Sunday against Vancouver, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Cooley had missed Utah's last seven games with the injury, though it appears he has a chance to return to the lineup Sunday. The 20-year-old forward has 15 goals and 43 points through 50 games this season.
