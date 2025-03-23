Cooley scored twice and added an assist in a 6-4 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

He now has a career-high 21 goals on the season. Cooley became the fifth active U.S.-born to record multiple 20-goal seasons at age 20 or younger. Who are the others? It's a pretty impressive group: Brady Tkachuk (2019-20 and 2018-19), Auston Matthews (2017-18 and 2016-17), Jack Eichel (2016-17 and 2015-16) and Patrick Kane (2008-09 and 2007-08). Cooley is also on a four-game, six-point streak that includes four goals after a six-game point drought. This kid is going to be a fantasy building block.