Cooley scored a goal, took three shots and recorded two hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Jets.
Cooley has found the back of the net in four games in a row and has recorded at least one point in five straight, as well as in 15 of his last 18 appearances dating back to Dec. 12. With those numbers, it's not a surprise to see the 20-year-old as one of Utah's most reliable fantasy alternatives across every format. He's notched 21 points over his last 20 games, with nine goals and 12 assists in that span.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Logan Cooley: Racks up three points in win•
-
Hockey Club's Logan Cooley: Buries power-play tally•
-
Hockey Club's Logan Cooley: Scores in loss•
-
Hockey Club's Logan Cooley: Delivers assist in loss•
-
Hockey Club's Logan Cooley: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Hockey Club's Logan Cooley: Reaches 10-goal mark•