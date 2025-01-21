Cooley scored a goal, took three shots and recorded two hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Cooley has found the back of the net in four games in a row and has recorded at least one point in five straight, as well as in 15 of his last 18 appearances dating back to Dec. 12. With those numbers, it's not a surprise to see the 20-year-old as one of Utah's most reliable fantasy alternatives across every format. He's notched 21 points over his last 20 games, with nine goals and 12 assists in that span.