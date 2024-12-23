Cooley recorded a power-play goal in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.
Cooley found the twine for the first time since Dec. 8, when he notched a goal in a 4-2 loss to the Flyers, and the goal with the man advantage allowed the 20-year-old playmaker to extend his point streak to five contests. He has one goal and seven assists in that span.
