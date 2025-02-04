Now Playing

Cooley (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Cooley has already been ruled out indefinitely, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him placed on IR. The club will use the extra roster spot to activate Dylan Guenther (lower body) ahead of Tuesday's clash with Philadelphia. The 20-year-old Cooley is just one point from matching his rookie total of 44 from the 2023-24 campaign.

