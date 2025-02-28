Cooley scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Cooley has four points over three contests since returning from a lower-body injury. He made his contributions late Thursday, assisting on a Nick Schmaltz goal before scoring one of his own as Utah's first line dominated the third period. Cooley continues to impress on offense with 17 goals, 30 assists, 114 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 53 appearances. His playmaking is his calling card, but he's proven himself to be a well-rounded player, and he hasn't looked out of place when seeing top-line minutes.