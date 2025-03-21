Cooley scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Cooley has two goals and an assist during his three-game point streak. It looks like the 20-year-old is back on track after opening March with six scoreless outings, which briefly caused him to be demoted to the second line. For the season, Cooley is at 19 goals, 50 points, 129 shots on net, 52 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-2 rating across 62 appearances.