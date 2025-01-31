Cooley (lower body) was injured against Pittsburgh on Thursday and will be out of action indefinitely.

Cooley will be reevaluated after the 4 Nations Face-Off break that ends Feb. 22. The 20-year-old sophomore has 15 goals and 28 assists, including seven goals and nine helpers on the power play. It's another big blow to Utah, who are already missing Dylan Guenther with a lower-body injury.