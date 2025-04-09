Cooley scored a goal on four shots and dished a power-play assist in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Kraken.

This was Cooley's first multi-point effort since March 22 versus the Lightning. The 20-year-old center is up to 23 tallies, 58 points (18 on the power play), 150 shots on net, 58 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 71 appearances in his second NHL campaign. He'll be able to make a final push toward the 60-point mark over the last four games on Utah's schedule.