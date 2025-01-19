Cooley scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

One of Cooley's helpers came on the power play. This was his first multi-point effort since Dec. 18, but the 20-year-old center was able to earn a point in 10 of the 13 contests in between. He's having a massive sophomore season with 14 goals, 27 helpers, 93 shots on net, 33 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 45 appearances. He's earned 15 of his 41 points on the power play.