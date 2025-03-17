Cooley scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged four hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Cooley had gone quiet in a top-line role, opening March with six scoreless outings. Head coach Andre Tourigny moved him to left wing on the second line, and the change paid off, as Cooley snapped the slump with the game-winning goal 5:08 into the third period. The 20-year-old has primarily played at center this season, earning 18 goals, 48 points, 124 shots on net, 48 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 60 appearances. Cooley will have to rebuild some trust with fantasy managers after his slump, but if he gains wing eligibility, that improves his usefulness in the virtual game.