Cooley scored a goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Cooley found the back of the net for the third time this season midway through the first period, but the Golden Knights would end up scoring four unanswered goals to secure the win between the second and period frames. Cooley snapped a four-game scoring drought with this tally, but he's been a solid playmaker for Utah with nine assists in 17 outings. He ranks tied for second in the team in that category.
