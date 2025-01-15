Cooley scored a goal on six shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Cooley's tally briefly tied the game at 3-3 in the third period. The 20-year-old center has four goals and three assists over nine outings since the holiday break. He's adjusted just fine to a spot on the top line between Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz, who assisted on his goal Tuesday. Cooley has 12 goals, 25 helpers, 88 shots on net, 31 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 43 contests this season.