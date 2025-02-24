Cooley scored a goal on two shots and added four PIM in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Cooley returned from a seven-game absence and scored the game-tying goal in the second period. The 20-year-old was limited to 13:44 of ice time in a close contest, which suggests that while he's healthy enough to play, head coach Andre Tourigny doesn't want to push Cooley too hard just yet. Cooley has matched his rookie-year point total (44) already, earning 16 goals and 28 helpers over 51 appearances while adding 112 shots on net and a plus-5 rating. Once his ice time rebounds to the level of a top-six forward, the Pennsylvania native figures to be a strong fantasy option down the stretch.