Cooley logged an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Cooley has a goal and an assist over two games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The center helped out on a Clayton Keller tally in the second period, which tied the game at 1-1. Cooley's ice time was also up to 17:09, an encouraging sign after he was somewhat limited (13:44) in his return Sunday versus the Canucks. For the season, the 20-year-old has 45 points through 52 contests, surpassing his rookie-year total of 44 points in 82 games. Cooley has added 113 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-6 rating and looks to be as good as expected when he was selected third overall in 2022.