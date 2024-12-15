Cooley registered two assists, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Cooley set up Dylan Guenther for the opening tally and Nick Schmaltz on a power-play goal late in the second period. This was Cooley's second straight two-assist effort and his fifth multi-point effort in the last 11 contests. The 20-year-old center is up to seven goals, 19 helpers, seven power-play points, 59 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-12 rating over 30 appearances. Cooley looks poised for a breakout campaign while playing on Utah's second line.