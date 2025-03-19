Cooley registered an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Oilers.

Cooley has turned things around after opening March on a six-game point drought. He has two points, five shots on net and six hits over his last two outings while staying in a top-six role. The 20-year-old center is up to 49 points (16 on the power play), 127 shots on net, 50 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 61 appearances this season.