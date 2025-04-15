Cooley scored a goal and dished out two assists in Monday's 7-3 win over the Predators.

Cooley lit the lamp for Utah's third goal of the game before assisting both of Clayton Keller's twine finders in the third period. With his trio of points, Cooley extended his point streak to four games and has nine points in that span. He's been highly effective on offense since mid-March with 18 points in his last 15 games. Overall, the 20-year-old center is up to 25 goals, 40 assists and 155 shots on net in 74 appearances this season. Cooley's improvement from his rookie campaign a season ago is an exciting sign from a fantasy perspective. He will likely retain his role centering Utah's top line and is a sleeper to have a hot start next season if he doesn't sign a contract extension with the Hockey Club in the offseason.