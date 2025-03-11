Maccelli was scratched for the ninth game in a row in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Utah has opted to go in a more physical direction by keeping Liam O'Brien and Michael Carcone in the lineup over Maccelli, whose path to playing time will get even tougher once Nick Bjugstad (upper body) returns. Maccelli's had a rough year, though he had an assist in his last appearance Feb. 8 versus the Hurricanes. The 24-year-old playmaking winger has been limited to 18 points, 82 shots on net and a minus-13 rating over 52 appearances, a huge decline compared to his 57-point effort in 2023-24.