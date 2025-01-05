Maccelli (illness) will draw back into the lineup Saturday versus Dallas.
Maccelli missed Utah's 5-3 win over Calgary on Thursday due to the illness. He has three goals and 10 points in 37 outings in 2024-25. Maccelli is projected to serve on the fourth line alongside Kevin Stenlund and Alex Kerfoot. Michael Carcone is exiting the lineup as a healthy scratch.
