Maccelli had a goal and took three shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Jets.
Maccelli found the back of the net in the third period and tallied his eighth goal of the campaign. The 24-year-old winger is far from being the most productive player on the Utah roster, but he's going through a prolific stretch with five goals and six points over his last eight contests.
