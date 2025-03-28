Villalta was recalled from AHL Tucson on Friday.
Villalta was 17-21-3 with a 3.01 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 41 outings with AHL Tucson this season. He appeared in two games last season with the Coyotes, allowing five goals on 29 shots (.828 save percentage). Utah demoted goaltender Jaxson Stauber to the AHL in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Matt Villalta: Waived for AHL demotion•
-
Hockey Club's Matt Villalta: Receiving starting nod in goal•
-
Coyotes' Matt Villalta: Signs two-year contract•
-
Coyotes' Matt Villalta: Returned to AHL•
-
Coyotes' Matt Villalta: Loses first NHL start•
-
Coyotes' Matt Villalta: Slated to start Monday•