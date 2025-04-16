Villalta was assigned to AHL Tucson on Wednesday.
Villalta spent the past few weeks in the NHL, but he made just one appearance for Utah, turning aside 28 of 31 shots (.903 save percentage) en route to a win over Nashville on Monday. However, he'll head back to the minors now that Utah's regular season is over.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Matt Villalta: Posts first career win•
-
Hockey Club's Matt Villalta: First goalie off•
-
Hockey Club's Matt Villalta: Called up from AHL•
-
Hockey Club's Matt Villalta: Waived for AHL demotion•
-
Hockey Club's Matt Villalta: Receiving starting nod in goal•
-
Coyotes' Matt Villalta: Signs two-year contract•