Lamoureux (upper body) was assigned to AHL Tucson on Sunday.

Lamoureux missed the last 20 games due to injury, but his reassignment to the minors indicates he is ready to return to action. He has one goal, two assists, 17 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 18 hits through 15 appearances with Utah in 2024-25. Lamoureux could receive another look in the NHL this season after shaking off some rust in the AHL.