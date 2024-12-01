Lamoureux (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Lamoureux was given a 4-6 week timeline for his recovery after being injured in Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens. He has accounted for three points, 18 hits, 42 PIM and 11 blocked shots over 15 appearances this season. Due to Lamoureux's absence, Juuso Valimaki has returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for four straight games.