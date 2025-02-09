Carcone notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a minus-4 rating in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Carcone has played in six straight games after spending the bulk of January as a scratch. The 28-year-old was on the second line at even strength Saturday, though he didn't play very well higher in the lineup. Carcone's helper gave him 11 points (two on the power play) through 37 appearances this season, and he's added 59 shots on net, 37 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-8 rating. He's likely better suited to bottom-six minutes, though he probably won't score enough in any role to help most fantasy managers.