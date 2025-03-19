Carcone logged an assist in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Oilers.
Carcone has gotten on the scoresheet in four of his last five games, including earning an assist in three straight contests. The 28-year-old is up to 17 points, 71 shots on net, 45 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 48 appearances. Even with less security in the lineup in 2024-25, he's within striking distance of the 20-point mark for the second year in a row. However, Carcone's fourth-line role largely limits his fantasy appeal in most formats.
