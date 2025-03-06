Carcone (lower body) will return to the lineup versus Detroit on Thursday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Carcone missed two games with the injury. The 28-year-old has five goals, eight assists and 43 hits over 41 games this season. Liam O'Brien could come out of the lineup with the return of Carcone.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Michael Carcone: Out Saturday•
-
Hockey Club's Michael Carcone: Has lower-body injury•
-
Hockey Club's Michael Carcone: Bags helper in loss•
-
Hockey Club's Michael Carcone: Finds twine Sunday•
-
Hockey Club's Michael Carcone: Adds power-play helper•
-
Hockey Club's Michael Carcone: Pots goal Wednesday•