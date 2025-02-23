Carcone notched an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Carcone has a point in three straight contests (one goal, two assists). He continues to fill in on the second line, though that's likely to end once Logan Cooley (lower body) returns -- and Cooley returned to practice in a non-contact jersey earlier in the week. Carcone is now at 13 points, 61 shots on net, 38 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 39 appearances. He's got the versatility to handle a larger role at times, but he's best deployed in a bottom-six spot.