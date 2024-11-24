Carcone provided two assists and five shots on goal in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

These were Carcone's first two points of the season, including one on the power play. The 28-year-old has played in seven straight games after being a scratch for most of October. He's added nine hits, 17 PIM, 18 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 10 appearances this season. With Utah settling back into playing the traditional six defensemen and 12 forwards, Carcone looks to have established himself in the lineup over the more physical Liam O'Brien.