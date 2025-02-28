Carcone is dealing with a lower-body injury that will keep him out of Thursday's game against Minnesota, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.
Carcone has five goals and 13 points in 41 appearances with Utah in 2024-25. His absence might result in Liam O'Brien drawing back into the lineup.
