Carcone (lower body) will miss Saturday's clash against New Jersey, per Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.
Carcone is set to miss his second straight game. He has five goals, 13 points, 29 PIM and 43 hits in 41 outings with Utah in 2024-25. Liam O'Brien might stay in the lineup due to Carcone's continued absence.
