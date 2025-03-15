Carcone notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Carcone has a goal and an assist over his last three outings. The 28-year-old continues to maintain a spot in Utah's bottom six, and he's capable of chipping in some depth scoring, though usually not consistently enough to help in fantasy. The Ontario native is up to 15 points, 68 shots on net, 44 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 46 appearances this season.