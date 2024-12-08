Carcone notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.
Carcone has a goal and an assist over his last three games. The 28-year-old couldn't find any luck early in the season, but he's starting to stabilize in a fourth-line role that's also come with a little power-play time recently. For the season, he has four points, 34 shots on net, 19 PIM, 11 hits an a plus-1 rating over 16 appearances.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Michael Carcone: Nets first goal of campaign•
-
Hockey Club's Michael Carcone: Gets on scoresheet with two assists•
-
Hockey Club's Michael Carcone: Falling out of favor•
-
Coyotes' Michael Carcone: Two goals in Friday's comeback win•
-
Coyotes' Michael Carcone: Stays warm with goal•
-
Coyotes' Michael Carcone: Posts assist in loss•