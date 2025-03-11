Carcone scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Carcone got Utah on the board at 8:14 of the second period, and within four minutes, they had erased a three-goal deficit. The goal was Carcone's first point in three games since he returned from missing two contests due to a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old forward is at six goals, 14 points, 66 shots on net, 43 hits and 34 PIM across 44 appearances this season. He'll likely continue to log bottom-six minutes.