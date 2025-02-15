Hrabal stopped 37 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over Boston College in NCAA action.

Hrabal has won five of his last six outings to improve to 14-9-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 25 appearances for UMass in 2024-25. The 20-year-old goaltender backstopped Czechia to a bronze medal at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, posting a 4-2-0 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .919 save percentage. Hrabal, a Utah prospect originally selected by Arizona, was the No. 38 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.