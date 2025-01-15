Kesselring logged an assist, two blocked shots and 10 PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Kesselring has a helper in consecutive games after going 12 contests without a point. The defenseman also got involved in a dust-up with Arber Xhekaj in this game. Kesselring brings a bit of talent on offense with a hard-nosed edge to his play. He has 17 points, 77 shots on net, 54 hits, 42 PIM, 35 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 43 appearances this season.