Kesselring logged an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Kesselring has three helpers over his last six outings. The 25-year-old defenseman continues to see a smaller role now that Utah's blue line is at full health, but the important part is that he's sticking in the lineup over Nick DeSimone. For the season, Kesselring is up to 23 points, 109 shots on net, 69 hits, 51 blocked shots, 65 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 59 appearances. Even with reduced minutes, he may do enough in an all-around capacity to justify a roster spot in deep fantasy formats.