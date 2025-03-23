Kesselring produced an assist and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Lightning.

Kesselring snapped a seven-game point drought with the primary helper on Logan Cooley's first-period tally. It's no surprise Kesselring's offense has dipped late in the season -- he's averaging just 14:50 of ice time per game since the start of February, compared to 19:05 per game prior to that point when Utah had more injuries on the blue line. He's still put together a career year with 26 points, a plus-9 rating, 78 hits, 59 blocked shots, 74 PIM and 130 shots on net through 70 appearances.