Kesselring notched an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Capitals.

Kesselring has three points over his last five contests. His ice time is starting to drop a bit -- he's been under the 18-minute mark in four of five games in February, in part due to Utah having both Mikhail Sergachev and John Marino healthy. Kesselring is up to a career-high 22 points with 105 shots on net, 64 hits, 49 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 56 appearances. Even in a bottom-four role, he can be moderately productive in non-scoring areas, making him an option for fantasy managers in need of a little grit in deep formats.