Sergachev supplied two assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Sergachev helped out on the opening and closing goals of the game. He had a secondary assist on Dylan Guenther's first-period marker, and he also set up Clayton Keller's game-winner on the power play in the final minute of the third. Utah has has won four of its last five games, and Sergachev has racked up a goal and five assists in that span. For the season, the veteran defenseman has seven goals, 15 helpers, eight power-play points, 49 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 30 outings.