Sergachev (upper body) will be a game-time decision against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Sergachev has been out of action for Utah's last five outings but appears to be nearing a return to the lineup. While the blueliner is stuck in a 13-game goal drought, he has picked up seven helpers over that stretch while averaging 26:01 of ice time. Once given the all-clear, Sergachev should retake his spot on the top pairing in addition to a No. 1 power-play role.