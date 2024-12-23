Sergachev recorded two assists and five blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Sergachev helped out on goals by Logan Cooley and Clayton Keller in the second period. During a four-game point streak, Sergachev has earned a goal and five assists, with three of those helpers coming on the power play. The defenseman is up to 26 points (10 on the power play), 55 shots on net, 62 blocks and a plus-7 rating while averaging 25:54 of ice time over 33 contests.