Sergachev notched two assists (one on the power play), five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Sergachev helped out on Barrett Hayton's opening goal in the first period and a Clayton Keller insurance tally in the third. This was Sergachev's first game back on the scoresheet since the 4 Nations Face-Off break -- he was held without a point over the previous three contests. The 26-year-old defenseman is up to 10 goals, 28 helpers, 94 shots on net, 105 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 55 appearances. He's within striking distance of securing the third 40-point campaign of his career, though his career high of 64 points from 2022-23 is likely too far out of reach.