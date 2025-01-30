Sergachev (upper body) will play versus the Penguins on Wednesday.

Sergachev will return from a five-game absence to play on the top pairing and first power-play unit. He had been limited to three helpers and a minus-7 rating over his first seven appearances in January before the injury, but his return will be a boost to Utah's lineup. Juuso Valimaki will be scratched to make way for Sergachev's return.