Sergachev scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Sergachev scored his third goal of the season midway through the third period with a powerful shot from behind the right faceoff circle. He endured a relatively slow start to the season, but the 26-year-old has been playing well lately with five points (two goals, three assists) across his last six appearances.
