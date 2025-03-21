Sergachev scored two goals on three shots and went plus-4 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Sergachev put Utah ahead 2-1 in the second period and added a shorthanded empty-netter in the third to finish off the win. Sergachev has impress in March with three goals and four assists over nine outings. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to 13 goals (a career high) and 45 points while adding 111 shots on net, 121 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating across 64 appearances. He's within striking distance of the 50-point mark for the second time in three years.