Sergachev scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.
Sergachev's tally tied the game at 1-1 just over midway through the second period. It was a career-best 11th goal of the campaign for the 26-year-old, who has flourished as Utah's top overall blueliner in his first year with the club. He's up to 39 points, 96 shots on net, 108 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 56 appearances this season. He's been particularly strong lately with two goals and six assists over his last nine contests.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Mikhail Sergachev: Produces two assists in win•
-
Hockey Club's Mikhail Sergachev: Collects power-play helper•
-
Hockey Club's Mikhail Sergachev: Three points in win•
-
Hockey Club's Mikhail Sergachev: Power-play goal in return•
-
Hockey Club's Mikhail Sergachev: Ready to return•
-
Hockey Club's Mikhail Sergachev: Game-time call versus Pens•