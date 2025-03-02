Sergachev scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

Sergachev's tally tied the game at 1-1 just over midway through the second period. It was a career-best 11th goal of the campaign for the 26-year-old, who has flourished as Utah's top overall blueliner in his first year with the club. He's up to 39 points, 96 shots on net, 108 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 56 appearances this season. He's been particularly strong lately with two goals and six assists over his last nine contests.